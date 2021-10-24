Winter is coming.
That’s not a cliché reference to a popular TV series, it’s a fact.
Winter is coming and our community is situated on the precipice of a potential catastrophe. It’s a complex problem that likely will demand meaningful and abrupt intervention in the coming months to ensure safety and security for some of the most vulnerable people around us.
Each year, the onset of winter brings grave risks for people who, for a variety of reasons, struggle to maintain stable housing in the Grand Traverse region. And during typical years, organizations that provide emergency shelter and other services to the homeless in our community, have plenty of resources to cover the need.
But this year promises to be different.
The number of people living on streets, or cars, or the wooded fringes of Traverse City has skyrocketed. Counts tracked by the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness show there now are nearly 300 people in our community struggling to keep steady shelter. That’s more than double the number tracked a year ago.
Advocates say many of the people they now see seeking services and attending community breakfasts are newly homeless — people pinched between an overheated housing market and a bevy of social problems that flourished during the pandemic.
They now are flooding into social service agencies that simply don’t have the capacity to address the volume of need they’re experiencing. Many will be placed in low-income apartments. Some will find beds in emergency shelters. A few will fall through cracks in the system as it strains to meet needs.
Those are the ones who keep us up at night.
Each year we report on at least a few people who die from exposure or otherwise preventable circumstances on our streets.
Every one is someone to somebody — mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters. Often they are people who struggle with substance abuse, mental illness or other health problems that make maintaining a home and a stable job difficult even in good times.
They are people who we know struggle, who the system knows struggle, yet somehow they slip through our safety net.
That’s why the early warnings we’re hearing this year about the crush of need falling into that safety net raises alarm. A moment is coming when the resources that so often keep the vulnerable safe simply won’t be enough.
Before that pivot, we need to prepare. Our community and nonprofit leaders need to work together to find beds or rooms for as many as possible.
Those who work in emergency services need to prepare for an influx of a magnitude they haven’t experienced before. And we all should be prepared to chip in wherever we can.
Winter is coming, and we simply aren’t ready.