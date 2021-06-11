The coronavirus pandemic hovered overhead throughout the school year, carrying disruption, delay and threat of illness.
But students across northwest Lower Michigan marched ahead, studying in school buildings when possible, at home when necessary. All of them slogged, jumped and crawled through the obstacle course known as COVID-19. With varying amounts of effort and struggle, individuals reached their goal of learning enough to move forward.
The year was perhaps most challenging for seniors. The final year of high school presents challenging academics, a last hurrah for some friendships, a stepping stone that leads to adulthood.
Ideally, the senior year of high school provides a solid base atop which teens can develop a mature world view and discover who they are and what they want to do with their adult lives.
The senior year isn’t the end-all. Far from it — we keep learning our entire lives, keep adapting, keep marching forward. But that stable platform of secondary education generally acts as a launching pad of stable concrete, of predictable day-to-day learning, that allows teens to embark on the next stage of their journey.
That platform was anything but stable during the year of COVID.
This year’s seniors were served a raw deal. In addition to academic work, social challenges and the normal angst of growing up, they also faced an entire school year of unpredictable classroom schedules, limited sports, interrupted extracurricular activities, canceled social events and the constant threat that illness could strike their parents, grandparents, teachers or friends.
Every high school senior juggled classes and life as best they could this last year. Each and every graduate dealt with things that seniors in most years don’t face.
To most students, the year of coronavirus was a major detour from normal life. To some, the pandemic was merely a bump in a road that already was rocky.
The Record-Eagle last week highlighted several graduating seniors who have faced great personal challenges.
Chyenne Igunbor, who just graduated from Traverse City Central High School, grew up in a household that faced financial struggles. She received a scholarship to the University of Michigan that will pay her tuition for four years. She will be the first in her family to attend a four-year college.
Xavier Hack graduated from Traverse City West Senior High School. He falls on the autism spectrum, and bright lights and loud noises tend to make him temporarily lose his composure. He faced the challenge head-on by taking up theater in high school. He hopes to become an elementary school teacher.
Blessing Ovie’s grad- uation from Traverse City High School marked a turnabout from her earlier life experiences. She fled Nigeria with no parents at age 9, then scratched out a life in Morocco for eight years with no school and no one to depend on.
At age 17, she arrived in Traverse City as an unaccompanied minor refugee who had just learned she was pregnant. Her child, now 2, proved a healing lifeline for Ovie, who plans to become a physical therapist.
Those are gripping stories of personal triumph.
Other graduates’ stories may not be as dramatic as those three. But every graduating senior should be proud that they were able to push through their final year of high school despite the barriers to learning that resulted from the pandemic.