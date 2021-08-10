The Issue: Northwestern Michigan Fair returns after spending a year online
Our View: Our region's annual celebration of agriculture is back
The 2021 Northwestern Michigan Fair is cruising along at full speed after a year away from the fairgrounds.
Last year's fair was a mere electronic shadow of its usual self. The in-person event, like so many other community gatherings, was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The year wasn't a total loss. Organizers moved some competitions online, where participants competed virtually in baking and crafts. Animals were judged online, so 4-H members could earn ribbons remotely. A virtual auction allowed participants to sell their animals.
Limiting everyone to online participation, though, meant that kids couldn't hang out with their friends at the fairgrounds, couldn't smell the roses, couldn't taste the corn dogs and cotton candy while strolling through the midway.
The fairgrounds atmosphere is a thing of earthy beauty, a masterpiece composed of dust, sunlight, fresh hay, mustard, jeans, whoops and hollers.
The fair is an annual social gathering that allows kids to share the result of months-long effort of raising animals. It allows adults to share their skills in gardening, quilting, pickling and baking. It gives participants a chance to get reacquainted with fair friends. It allows everyone to admire the agricultural bounty that local farmers pull from the soil.
Sitting at a computer monitor at home — 2020's reality — isn't nearly as satisfying as strolling through fragrant barns filled with lambs, chickens, alpacas, swine, cows, goats and rabbits. Virtual reality doesn't measure up to reality.
Despite last year's loss of in-person activities, fair organizers worked hard in 2020 to improve the fairgrounds. They built a new steer barn, added a dance floor and repaired the irrigation system.
The improvements should help the fairgrounds, 8 miles south of Traverse City, handle the crowd. In 2019, the fair attracted about 100,000 visitors.
This year, kids and their parents once again are able to get the full Northwestern Michigan Fair experience, in person, at the fairgrounds.
We hope attendees have fun. But we hope everyone keeps in mind that the pandemic is not over. The delta variant is here in Grand Traverse County. We urge everyone to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask where advisable to protect themselves and their neighbors.
Oh, and in case you haven't heard, there's a new roundabout at the corner of M-37 and Blair Townhall Road. Watch out for the new traffic pattern.
The fair runs through Saturday. In addition to the animals, the midway, bingo, live music and food, there are special events like a mud bog, lawn mower races, demolition derby and a pancake breakfast. Visit www.northwesternmichiganfair.net for a detailed schedule.
The fair is back at full strength in 2021. So we're going to the fair, going to the fair, going to the Northwestern Michigan Fair.