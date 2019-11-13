The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators beat McBain on Saturday at Thirlby Field in Traverse City to win the District 7 title.
The Kingsley Stags beat Muskegon Oakridge on Saturday at Rodes Field in Kingsley to win the District 5 title.
Two victories on two local home fields made for a delicious Saturday. Athletes on both teams deserve a high-five for a job well done. So do coaching staffs and, of course, the fans.
Individual standouts on the St. Francis team included quarterback Kolin Endres, who scooped up an offensive fumble and ran the ball for a first down in the final moments of the game, allowing the Gladiators to run out the clock and score a 14-6 win.
“Our senior quarterback had a great day,” said Gladiators head coach Josh Sellers.
Standouts on the Kingsley squad included senior running back Owen Graves, Ayden Mullin, Payson Caballero and Joe Lewis, who made nine tackles.
Both teams now head toward regionals, where they’ll face some of their top-tier Michigan rivals.
Kingsley is scheduled to face Freeland for the regional final on Friday. St. Francis is scheduled to meet unbeaten Iron Mountain on Saturday.
No matter what happens this weekend, the Stags and Glads have plenty to be proud of this season.
