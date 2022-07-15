Sometimes the squeakiest wheels get the grease. Sometimes the arbiters of grease confound us.
That’s why we groaned when we learned the residents in Gaylord will not receive the assistance that comes with a federal disaster declaration after a 150 mph tornado slammed like a freight train into that small community on a Friday afternoon.
“Based on our review of all of the information available, it has been determined that the damage from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state, affected local governments, and voluntary agencies. Accordingly, we have determined that supplemental federal assistance is not necessary,” a FEMA Region 5 spokesperson said.
The May 20 twister was an EF-3. Its sudden appearance — residents’ cellphones got a tornado warning minutes before it struck — created harrowing stories of hiding in refrigerators and bathtubs. Even so, it killed two people and injured another 44. The community is still cleaning up the wreckage, especially in the hard-hit Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park that housed 74 trailers before the tornado.
Only 23 are habitable today.
Adding insult to injury was the way the denial was announced, or rather, wasn’t — except by way of a tiny footnote in a laudatory press release about getting U.S. Small Business Administration approval to offer low-interest loans to rebuild.
While the SBA loans are certainly positive — people, companies, agencies can use them to repair and replace homes, cars, storefronts, and more, and their individual financial situation will figure into their loan conditions — the whispery way the denial was couched was not respectful of Gaylord’s suffering.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer applied to President Biden for the disaster declaration on June 8, with support from U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters and U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman.
And while FEMA denied the application on July 2, Whitmer’s spokesman told the Detroit Free Press that the office typically announces denials at the same time as alternative action or appeals, like the SBA loans announced July 13 — 11 days later.
Gaylord Mayor Todd Sharrard also told the Free Press that he didn’t think many people in Gaylord knew about the denial. He also said that appealing the decision would have held up the SBA loans.
If true, that’s a lousy way to make vulnerable people accept a consolation prize. And keeping mum for 11 days until there’s a consolation prize to offer tilts a bit toward patronizing the public.
In the grand scheme of things, as people pick up the pieces of their lives, as the residents of Nottingham Forest contend with the disruption and destruction, perhaps how bad news is delivered doesn’t matter much. And we’re glad that the SBA loans are on offer for them to rebuild and repair.
It just grates, like a gear on a gear, and we just wonder which wheels ended up getting the grease.
