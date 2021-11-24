Holiday stress surrounding Thanksgiving last year ran the gamut from connecting Nana to a Zoom call, to how the heck to cook a turkey for the first time, as many of us stayed home under COVID-19-related precautions.
This year — thankfully! — the public health powers put in-person gatherings back on our crowded Thanksgiving tables, with the usual caveats about vaccination, hand washing and protecting vulnerable individuals.
But as we giddily hurl ourselves back into tradition, we remember — even before a horrific pandemic — Thanksgiving can be a dangerous time.
Turkey day sparks an average of 1,800 cooking fires every year — three times more than any other day, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Outdoor turkey fryers and unattended ovens are the main culprits, so remember to stay vigilant and check the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors ahead of the party.
Rushing to (or away from) our families spikes travel — and this year bookings are showing rates surpassing pre-pandemic levels. The Guardian reports flight reservations up 78 percent over 2020, and 3.2 percent above 2019, according to an Adobe Digital Economy Index report. Airline infrastructure, already stretched by staffing shortages and COVID-19 requirements — will be tested, and it’s recommended that air passengers prepare with patience.
Roads, too, will be crowded, and the U.S. Department of Transportation tracks more crashes, more drunk driving and more fatalities on the road on Thanksgiving. Using seat belts, planning extra travel time and availing designated drivers or ride-share apps when needed helps everyone arrive alive.
Thanksgiving isn’t known for being the healthiest of holidays as we primarily celebrate by stuffing ourselves into food oblivion. Post-heavy meal heart attacks, food allergies, thieving pets that eat what they shouldn’t — all contribute to hard-to-digest dangers. Travel with your medication and make sure family cooks know who is allergic to what.
Lastly, COVID-19 numbers in our region and state show that we still struggle to control the spread.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Munson Healthcare hospitals more than doubled since Nov. 1, set another record and spurred new visitor restrictions system-wide. Several districts shut school down early this week because of COVID-19-related spread and staffing shortages. Statewide, Michigan is among the worst in the country for COVID-19 case numbers, and MDHHS this week showed 83 percent of all hospital beds in the state filled.
This is the time of year when we count our blessings — being able to gather safely together with friends and family must be among them.