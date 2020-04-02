The COVID-19 pandemic is keeping many of us sequestered at home, far from Michigan’s roads. It’s no secret that our highways have a few problems.
Handled correctly, this may be the right time for road crews to tackle needed repair projects with less interference from heavy traffic.
Crews typically schedule road repair projects when traffic is light — sometimes at night — both so the work interferes with fewer commuters and workers face less danger from frustrated and distracted drivers.
Highways right now are carrying much less traffic than usual because the pandemic is keeping many of us at home.
This may be an opportunity for needed road projects to proceed with less-than-normal physical danger to workers — as long as recommended protocols for virus control are followed.
No one wants construction workers to face increased danger from coronavirus.
Road crews, though, may be able to adjust their methods to ensure a safe distance between members of each work crew, to minimize direct human contact.
Relatively empty highways during this health crisis could translate, for road crews, into safer-than-usual working conditions. There are fewer cars speeding past work sites, fewer drivers in a hurry to get to get home or to the office.
Rush hour is only a shadow of what it typically is.
We all want to keep construction workers as safe as possible at all times.
If state and local agencies utilize protocols that protect workers against coronavirus, this may be the safest period in recent history — to echo Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign slogan — for workers to “fix the damn roads.”
