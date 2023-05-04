Who wants to swim in a lake full of human septic, um, matter?
Or frolic in a slimy septic-prompted algae bloom?
Would anyone like to quench their thirst with a glass of water from a well near a failing septic system?
Few of us would willingly raise our hands in response to these questions.
Yet, whether we know it or not, we Michiganders participate in septic roulette.
An estimated 330,000 failing septic systems statewide spill bacteria and “nutrient contamination.” In some areas populated by seasonal cottages, illicit pipes discharge waste directly into rivers and waterways.
Eric Johnston, environmental health director for the Benzie Leelanau District Health Department, has noticed this in his 26 years of experience, as told to Leelanau County Commissioners last year: “We have found quite a few systems next to rivers and lakes that were not up to compliance and were contaminating surface water right next to where people were swimming.”
Strange that the Great Lakes State would be the last one without a uniform septic code. Strange that the state that sets such store by its lakes, rivers and Pure Michigan winter water wonderland would have the weakest laws.
But efforts to change this have been hindered for decades, stymied by property rights and big government concerns or Realtor groups and lobbyists, who railed against point-of-sale inspections. These property-transfer inspections so far have been the way forward for smaller governments, like counties, townships and villages, to keep water clean.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Water Resources Division routinely checks about 130 waterways for E. coli and, according to bacterial monitoring reports, they often find it — and it often contains human DNA.
The two bills currently in committee in Michigan’s House and Senate have the support of both Realtors and environmental groups. Bills 4479 and 4480 in the House (SB 299-300) would require inspection of residential septic wastewater systems every five years, and create a technical advisory committee to set up regulations and infrastructure.
A uniform code would make our patchwork, holey system obsolete, but would need to move forward understanding concerns about costs while taking into consideration Michigan’s varied soil types and landscape.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say this legislation is doable.
Now Michigan needs to get it done.
