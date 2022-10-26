Two years ago, construction was set to start. The work on FishPass, part of a project 20 years in the making to restore the Boardman (Ottaway) River to its natural state would begin its final phase — replacing Union Street Dam with a fish sorting channel and labyrinth dam.
Today, Union Street Dam remains untouched, minus a few repairs, and two years older.
A last-minute injunction from the Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power launched two years of legal wrangling as the project lingered at a standstill.
In that time, many legal arguments for and against FishPass smacked against the wall — from the attorney general’s postures that not allowing it would compromise the state’s municipalities’ ability to govern, to whether the tax-funded research would be used for “proprietary and commercial purposes” for private industry.
But the main question was whether Union Street Dam is a park, and if FishPass — a system that would replace the dam with a fish sorting mechanism to research the prevention of invasive species — would change its use from “parkland” into a laboratory, requiring a public vote.
The Court of Appeals, Third District, answered the question last week, clearing the project to move forward. FishPass, with its added amenities, fishing and recreation areas, expands park aspects, rather than contracts them, and doesn’t require a vote, they decided.
City resident Rick Buckhalter and his attorney have more than a month to decide whether to appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court.
We would like to see a path forward on FishPass, one that involves the same effort to consensus-build as the project itself.
Besides potential ecological benefits of better invasive species control, one of FishPass’ most impressive aspects is the number of parties involved in it in the first place — including Grand Traverse Band of Chippewa and Ottawa Indians, Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Great Lakes Fishery Trust, City of Traverse City, and the Great Lakes Fishery Commission.
Other entities also participated in the role of convener to bring the diverse set of groups together on the project.
We wish this cooperative effort had been extended to those concerned about the aesthetics of the project, and that city missteps on tree removal and DNR dismissal of environmental and angler concerns hadn’t happened. Those ate at the overall big picture — that FishPass is an achievement in consensus building.
We don’t think it’s too late to try again. And, when it comes to FishPass, there’s no time like the present.
In two years, construction costs have skyrocketed. The dam is two years older.
It’s time to go to work — at working together.
