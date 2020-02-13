South Airport Road is one of our busiest. Cars fly as they traverse our city’s main east-west artery. Cars — and turkeys.
Well, the turkeys don’t actually fly unless they have to. More like they waddle. They stroll and strut. Or stop, mid-street.
It’s the stopping that set people a-squawking.
Apparently Hammer and Nails — as they’ve been nicknamed — prompt seven to 30 calls a day to 911 emergency dispatchers from people who want the turkeys off the road.
To repeat, seven to 30 calls daily to 911, according to the deputy director of Grand Traverse County Central dispatch.
Worse, people are narrowly missing getting their own wings clipped by getting out of their cars to “shoo” the birds out of the busy street.
These bird-brained antics spurred a Department of Natural Resources visit this week.
The toms eluded capture and relocation to Kalkaska (euthanization being publically disagreeable), but DNR wildlife biologist Steve Griffith said he hoped that this week’s official harassment meant the turkeys would move on their own.
But they’re back — and the internet is gobbling it up.
Hammer and Nails are social media darlings, as you’d expect. They cross at crosswalks. They tussle with plow-trucks. They’ve inspired a fashion line of T-shirts.
The DNR’s appearance ruffled their fans’ feathers, and the anti-human language went expectedly a-fowl.
But the intersection of wildlife and humans is hardly new, especially in northern Michigan where nature’s proximity is responsible for our migration.
The turkeys, as Griffith said, are “doing what turkeys do.” They’re feeding at attractants, like residential bird-feeders, and are just nonplussed by heavy traffic and a busy commercial corridor.
We’re doing what people do — but we can do better. We can stop for wildlife in the road, if it’s safe to do so. We can signal fellow drivers of our actions and not do unexpected things. We can stay in our cars. We can refrain from calling 911. We can follow traffic laws.
Why do the turkeys cross the road — an increasingly congested road projected to see a 20 percent increase in traffic in the next 30 years?
To get to the other side, most likely.
We encourage patience and street smarts on all sides. Humans and turkeys don’t have to be at a crossroads.
