If the Northwestern Michigan Fair were a person, it would be among the oldest people in the world: 114 years of age.
This longevity, on its own, is impressive. Very few groups, businesses, organizations — or any other type of entity — exists for such a length of time.
But even more admirable is how “the sole purpose of the Northwestern Michigan Fair has not changed from what it was in 1908,” as stated in the 2022 fair guide.
For as long as anyone can remember, this Grand Traverse-region event has always held two things closest to its heart: kids and agriculture.
The educational moments the fair offers each year are plentiful, teaching children where our food comes from, what it means to raise and train animals, and a myriad of life lessons, including hard work, responsibility, perseverance, community service, the satisfaction of accomplishing a task and more.
There are plenty of teachable moments for adults, too. (How many of us learned what a cavy is because of the fair?)
Our fair has done such a remarkable job of staying dedicated to its initial mission even those locals whose agricultural life-experience is slim to nonexistent know exactly what it’s all about. They can instantly call to mind images of kids showing animals, the goat run or auctions upon hearing the melody of the fair’s stick-in-your-head theme song.
The fair is a through- line between our region’s generations, keeping us connected to our past even while each new cohort grows up and leads us into a different era.
And may it keep us anchored to our agricultural heritage for another 114 years — and beyond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.