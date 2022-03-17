The issue: Excess death tolls show potential undercount of pandemic deaths
Our view: Data shows our best indicators are lacking
Nothing is for certain except death and taxes. But recent research inserts uncertainty in death, which taxes us all as we try to understand the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turns out, the best way to measure a pandemic — mortality — varies widely in matters of record-keeping, to the sad point where a local family couldn't tell what killed their loved one by his death certificate and a doctor wouldn't, or couldn’t, explain it to them.
Local death rates jumped in the last two years, too many for "just" COVID-19, as the rates remain after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention subtracts COVID-19-caused deaths.
This remainder of abnormally high, non-COVID deaths — called "excess deaths" — is a grave concern not just for number crunchers, but for any of us who want a true gauge of the pandemic's impact.
For example, more than 60 percent of 2020 "excess deaths" in Benzie, Mason, and Manistee counties are unexplained by statistical models, CDC data show.
Michigan's excess death toll is more than 9,000 people — a population the size of Alpena — mysteriously, inexplicably gone.
Researchers, in taking a much-needed second look, are finding links back to COVID-19. Deaths labeled as heart attacks, liver failures, strokes and respiratory failures. Also, death by suicide, which may have been triggered by isolation, job loss and stress; and deaths from months of postponed care — like cancer deaths that might have been prevented under different circumstances.
The pandemic's cut through our planet's population is vastly underestimated, according to The Lancet, which looked at all-cause mortality reports for 74 countries and territories and 266 subnational locations.
Research posted last week tagged the COVID undercount at more than 12 million deaths, from the six million official toll to Lancet's 18.2 million estimate.
COVID-19 exposed many institutional weaknesses, public health death registration among them.
But while we all want a number, it's apparent that measuring the length and girth of COVID-19 and its associated issues is going to take awhile. This is frustrating for everyone.
It is a worthwhile effort, though, as long as it improves our responses to future outbreaks.
We must also eventually drill down into COVID-19's total human cost, together as a planet. We have seen what uncertainty has wrought in our time of politics, mis- and dis- information and widespread conspiracies. What is certain is that death will come for us all, so we better make it count ... or at least, count it right.
