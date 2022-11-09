In the wake of the 2020 general election there was a trail of false reports attempting to depict the American — and Northern Michigan — election system as the technological equivalent of Swiss cheese — full of holes and served up to become part of some shadowy hacker’s lunch.

But the truth is this is far from the case. No human-made system is perfect, but there are many reasons — some technological, some more practical — to conclude the vote tallies we’re seeing Wednesday from local and state elections are accurate and free from widespread tampering.

2022 election coverage Record-Eagle stories focusing on the Grand Traverse area's 2022 elections and related issues:

One concept mentioned multiple times on the state government’s website is “decentralization,” defined by Merriam-Webster as “the dispersion or distribution of functions and powers” (sound familiar?).

Simply put, this means elections are held by clerks in Michigan’s 1,520 cities and townships — compartmentalization that makes it much more difficult for widespread fraud to occur because “errors or breakdowns can be confined often to local jurisdictions,” as a Michigan Bureau of Elections document states.

Technology has been a major blessing for the prompt and accurate counting of votes, but also has been a source of concern for many. After the most recent presidential election, many spread false reports — debunked in an investigation led by Republican state senators — of hacked election machines.

But there is reassurance in knowing this fact: “Voting machines cannot be connected to the internet during ballot tabulation. Only after counting is finished and a paper record has been generated will some jurisdictions connect the machines to the internet to send unofficial results to the county clerk,” according to the state elections bureau.

That layering of high- and low-tech processes goes a long way toward providing security. If, and when, technical problems occur, the state ”uses all paper ballots and prints paper tallies of the counts” to ensure “there is always a physical record of all votes,” according to the Michigan Secretary of State’s website.

Paper ballots and tallies also are retained in the event of a recount — another layer in the election security blanket.

Even with safeguards such as these, errors do occur, and we saw a high-profile example in Antrim County two years ago. But incidents such as this one are also examples of how the system is designed to catch and correct problems.

The error arose from an incomplete software update by Republican Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy, who repeatedly acknowledged her staff’s actions led to roughly 2,000 votes for Donald Trump being mistakenly — and temporarily — counted for Joe Biden, as the Record-Eagle’s Mardi Link previously reported.

The error was caught not long after Guy released unofficial results at about 4 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2020.

No matter how advanced and well-constructed our election system may be, there is always room for improvement. Election integrity is a never-ending issue. We believe a system of consistent, frequent performance evaluation is necessary to identify weaknesses and correct them — and the good news is we already have such a system in place.

This is the explicit purpose of post-election audits, which “are important for the transparency of elections, and for clerks to review past practices and identify opportunities for future improvement,” according to the Secretary of State’s office.

“Voters legally cast and election workers properly processed more than 99.9 percent of all the ballots in Michigan’s 2020 presidential election,” a recent Bridge Michigan story states, citing the Michigan Office of the Auditor General.

Very few systems can hang their hats on that kind of accuracy.