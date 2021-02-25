Most of us walk past the concrete slab wall that separates the Boardman River from the alley north of Front Street without giving it a thought. It’s been there so long that it is stained with the patina of age. It is far from glamorous. It’s one of those local features few of us think about — simply because it’s been there for as long as we can remember.
But city commissioners this year are thinking about the blocks-long concrete panel. A major sewer line is buried under that wall, atop a shared foundation that is inching closer to failure. The sewer pipe handles a large portion of effluent that flows from the city and two townships.
We’re sure it was convenient and expedient to place a main sewer line next to the river. In decades-long hindsight, routing sewage alongside a major stream of freshwater probably wasn’t the most environmentally sound idea. With the passage of time, that decision has come home to roost.
Soil beneath the wall probably has been eroding for years, a consultant recently told the city commission. The foundation is in particularly bad shape between Union and Cass streets. Recent high water levels likely have accelerated erosion, and holes have formed under the sidewalk and alley along the river.
As soil continues to wash away, the foundation eventually could settle, even collapse. The wall could come tumbling down. The sewer main could break and create a waterfall — of something thicker than water — that would pour into the river and thus into Grand Traverse Bay.
Even if lake water levels continue to recede from recent highs, soil around the wall’s foundation will continue to slump, more holes will appear in the soil and the support under the sewer pipe will teeter closer to breakdown, the consultant told commissioners.
“So in terms of prognosticating when that might lead to a more catastrophic failure, I would hesitate to speculate on that, but there will continue to be incremental failures until such a point that you may see something on a larger scale,” said Bob Doyle, SmithGroup principal and landscape architect.
There’s no sign the wall is in imminent danger of collapse, said city Manager Marty Colburn, but it’s still considered a risk.
SmithGroup recommends removing the wall, rerouting the sewer main between Union and Cass streets and replacing old service lines in the area. The wall could be replaced with a more natural sloping bank, plus rocks and riprap in the water to slow erosion. Those changes would result in a narrower alley behind the 100 block of East Front Street and would eliminate some parking spaces.
Early estimates peg the cost at $2.4 million. It would be money well spent. Infrastructure, particularly sewer infrastructure, is not a glam- orous topic. But solid pipes, roads, bridges and sidewalks are what make communities livable.
Traverse City in recent years has experienced a string of sewage system problems that have polluted the bay and resulted in temporary “no body contact” advisories. Those short-term issues would pale in comparison to the potential major failure that appears to be lurking under the river wall.
It would be wise to fix the pipes before they deteriorate further — before there’s even a chance that a torrent of raw sewage could spill into the Boardman River.
We encourage the city to proceed with this project. And we hope the city takes the opportunity to make the riverside prettier for residents and visitors. A sloping bank would be more scenic than a vertical concrete wall. Perhaps the remodeled riverbank could include benches, greenery and other human-friendly features.
Instead of walking unthinkingly past a stark concrete wall, maybe in a few years pedestrians will pause to enjoy a fresh downtown riverside attraction — and consider for a moment a solidly supported pipe, far under their feet, safely moving sewage toward the treatment plant.