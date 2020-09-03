Labor Day weekend will bring the summer tourist season to an official close. But this summer has been different — for tourists, for locals, for all the local businesses that depend on tourist cash.
The cloud of coronavirus cast a deep shadow across this vacation season, keeping many of us closer to home and farther from the beach, at least for much of the summer. Our collective frustration — call it COVID cabin fever — boiled over late in the season as many grew weary of stay-at-home orders and bubbled north into vacation paradise.
We locals were lucky this summer. We have easy access to woods and waters, so we can enjoy nature and properly social distance more easily than those who live in densely populated regions. And our region, for most of the summer, operated under less restrictive coronavirus rules than our neighbors to the south.
Downstaters, and people from other states, noticed that they weren’t so fortunate.
Somewhere around mid-summer, people trapped in the Midwest pressure cooker — between social distancing rules and business restrictions — surged out. They arrived in the Grand Traverse region in large numbers to enjoy not only our natural attractions, but also our looser coronavirus restrictions.
The preliminary visitor count at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore suggests that this was the park’s busiest July on record. The park welcomed 592,404 visitors in July. That’s far above the 499,376 official tally for July 2019, and substantially above the previous July record of 561,784 in 2017.
The surge of park visitors in July followed below-average numbers in May and June 2020, when lots of folks still were hunkering down at home.
August numbers aren’t yet available, but busy roads suggest that visitor traffic remained high at the national lakeshore and throughout the Grand Traverse area.
Our region in recent weeks has seen increases in virus case numbers. It seems likely that increased travel, combined with sporadic failure of some to follow masking and distancing rules, contributed to the rising infection rate. We can’t afford to let down our guard.
Labor Day weekend traditionally serves as a last chance to blow off summertime steam, catch some rays, splash some water and generally revel in relaxation.
We all deserve a break from the constant pressure exerted by the pandemic.
But the virus still is out there. Locals and visitors alike should remain alert to coronavirus dangers over the Labor Day holiday. Keep yourselves and your loved ones safe. Maintain social distancing. Wash your hands. Wear a mask when necessary. Be kind to front-line workers who are just doing their jobs as employers and the government require.
And relax. You deserve a chance to unwind. Go outside and have fun this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.