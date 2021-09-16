Two years ago, employers could select new employees from a vast ocean of talent. Many businesses today find themselves fishing for applicants in a puddle.
The past year and a half of pandemic-driven social and economic upheaval has led to a new normal in the labor market. Across several business sectors, employees are hard to find.
Restaurants have closed permanently, in northern Michigan and elsewhere, because efforts to attract workers failed. A Traverse City pet food store just closed, perhaps for good, because its only two employees quit.
Employers are suffering.
On the flip side, some workers now are earning higher wages after months of being sidelined by enforcement of public health regulations.
Some people who used to struggle to get by financially in a job (or several jobs) they didn’t particularly like took the opportunity of the economic slowdown to take a cold, hard look at their career choices.
Many didn’t like what they saw: low pay, stressful work, long hours, expensive housing and child care.
Some didn’t feel valued by employers or customers. And some envisioned a future that wouldn’t get any better — unless they took a sharp career turn by switching to an entirely different field of employment.
Some older workers decided to retire earlier than planned. They may have been worried about health, others may have realized they could get by on what retirement funds they had accumulated pre-pandemic, or they may have simply been tired of the daily grind.
A substantial number of skilled trades workers grabbed the opportunity to go into business for themselves as subcontractors, leaving general contractors scrambling to replace them. Other business segments saw similar numbers of employees shifting to self-employment.
Some job-seekers apparently have taken a rain check on going back to work after the economic slowdown. No one knows how many of them eventually will return to work, or when.
Right now, though, there’s a shortage of workers — and that is forcing employers to raise wages, offer signing bonuses, create more flexible workplaces and offer additional benefits. They’re in fierce competition for workers.
The law of supply and demand is in play: There’s high demand for workers, but low supply. So workers have been empowered: They can demand — and get — more money for their sweat.
Some workforce experts hope that last week’s end to the federally expanded unemployment benefit will prod people back to work, thereby easing the labor shortage.
No one knows how things eventually will settle. It seems unlikely that wages will slide back down to pre-pandemic levels, levels that stressed society’s lowest wage earners beyond the breaking point.
So if there is a silver lining to the cloud that was the pandemic economy, it may be that America’s lowest-paid workers find themselves closer to being able to pay their bills.
The businesses that were shuttered during the pandemic probably won’t come back. Perhaps they’ll be replaced by new businesses now being created by entrepreneurs who were spawned in 2020 and 2021.
Every massive economic disruption is painful, and the final outcome is impossible to forecast.
At the moment, it looks like some employees-turned-entrepreneurs will emerge as employers of the future. And perhaps at least some of our lowest-paid workers may find it a little easier to support their families.