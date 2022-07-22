Election waters look like a river after the rain — a swirling, eddying froth and you can’t see the bottom.
Our democracy flows from this river of knowledge and it runs to voters about the candidates and what they stand for, about ballot questions, millages and proposals, the election process itself and a healthy multitude of other informational strata needed for decision-making.
The river moves with clarity and purpose. Votes cast by an informed electorate are the bedrock for selecting a representative government that can fairly, functionally tackle the tasks of municipalities large and small.
Politics, though, is no clear running stream. Gunk and muck are tossed into its waters — a few barrels of insults here, a few shovelsful of distraction there, and a dump truckload of rhetoric, self-aggrandizement and partisan blame-game.
The game hasn’t changed — George Washington is the only president who didn’t lay the problems on a previous administration — but technology has. Today, social media bots, misinformation and distrust-campaigns raise these waters to flood levels.
We help our readers navigate these increasingly frothy waters — to move beyond the savvy messaging aimed at seeping into emotive places to an environment of healthy, critical inquiry. It’s a mission we undertake together.
To that end, we’re previewing primary races, and will continue to do so with more coverage ahead in Sunday’s Record-Eagle. All of our election stories are bundled into an “election collection” found near the top of our homepage at Record-Eagle.com.
The information river is spring-fed, reader-fed, people-fed. We couldn’t do our jobs without the many people who help us daily — our tipsters, our interviewees and experts, the multitude of voices found in our pages every day.
There is the quiet encouragement, too. Our readers have written and called us to tell us that they are grateful we’re providing coverage they can count on in days when trust is scarce. We are lucky — there are altogether too many places where that information river has dried up, places with dams placed across it cut people off from the wellspring of needed information, leaving too many stranded in the mud.
As we stream toward the Aug. 2 primary, and then on to the midterm elections in November, know that we will continue to strive for clear, compelling coverage of local races.
The waters may be muddy, but as long as factual information flows from trustworthy sources who can be held accountable, democracy stands.
