Lines formed before the polls opened. Lines at night. Lines of voters who wanted to be heard. Lines of neighbors considerate of each other’s opinions. Lines that “pleasantly surprised” election workers.
Michigan’s turnout in Tuesday’s election is something we can all be proud of.
A record-setting 4.45 million Michigan voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, according to unofficial results reported by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Benson told the The Detroit News on Wednesday, “When the unofficial results are finalized, they will reflect that it was the highest turnout in a midterm election in Michigan’s history.”
In Grand Traverse County, 63.9 percent of registered voters cast ballots, in person or by absentee ballot.
This kind of high turnout echoed across the state Wednesday morning as election workers made their way through the vast count.
Moreover, while there were lines reported statewide, few problems arose at polling locations where election workers assisted in providing a safe, smooth process.
Thank you, election workers. Your happiness with the unanticipated boost in voting shows your care for the act itself, regardless of the results. We share your pride in a public engaged in choosing their representation, ballot proposals and weighing in on taxation. This is a public empowered because their actions count.
We heard a cashier in a local grocery store, urging people to vote. Not how to vote — we got enough of that from the campaigns — just vote. Her 18-year-old daughter was going to cast her first ballot in this election, she said.
Michigan voters took this responsibility seriously. Those who requested absentee ballots returned them: Grand Traverse County voters at a 91 percent rate and Leelanau County at 93 percent.
In-person voters did not appear to be intimidated by potential conflicts at polling locations. While the numbers of challengers rose this year, a Secretary of State spokesperson told Bridge Michigan there were issues with only two challengers, one in Ann Arbor who made “impermissible” challenges to voters who surrendered their absentee ballots to vote in person, and a challenger in Detroit who told people they didn’t look eligible to vote.
Technical issues were few, too. Bridge reports 10 out of 4,000 tabulators had to be rebooted, and we commend the county clerks for, while results were slow in coming, we knew they were dealing with the new requirement for modem delivery.
We took nothing for granted in this election — and that’s what it takes.
