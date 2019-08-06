Shouting about 2020 elections doesn’t stop the wheels turning on the summer’s township elections set to affect local services and your tax bill in the much shorter — and in some cases, longer term.
Here’s a short roundup of elections that take place today:
Antrim County: There will be ballots for registered voters in 12 of Antrim County’s 15 townships.
- Ambulance renewal for nine townships in the Ambulance Authority (Central Lake, Chestonia, Custer, Forest Home, Helena, Kearney, Mancelona, Star and Warner). The ask is for 1 mill or $1 per $1,000 of taxable property value from now through 2023.
- Milton Township voters also will consider renewing an ambulance-related tax proposal for 0.76 mills for five years, through 2023; a Headlee rollback correction for road improvements and maintenance which pushes up the renewal rate from 0.6876 to 0.7-mills, through 2023; and a new 10-year, 1-mill tax for farmland preservation.
- Elk Rapids township residents will also see the 10-year, 1-mill farmland preservation tax on their ballots, plus a 10-year, 0.6-mill to support upkeep at Maple Grove Cemetery.
- Warner Township voters weigh in on the 18-mill, five-year tax on non-homestead property for operational expenses at Gaylord Community Schools.
- Benzie County: Crystal Lake Township voters will consider an opt-out proposal to ban all marijuana establishments as defined by the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act.
It would also establish penalties for violation of the ordinance.
Grand Traverse County: No election.
Leelanau County: No election.
Kalkaska County: County residents have three millage renewal requests on their Aug. 6 ballots. Two of the three are first-time renewals.
- A roads maintenance tax renewal request is for 1 mill, or $1 per $1,000 of taxable property value, through 2023.
- Kalkaska County Commission on Aging seeks to renew a 6-year request for 0.5 mills, through 2025.
- Kalkaska County Library requests to renew a .25-mill levy for five years.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.