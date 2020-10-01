We’ve heard a lot — and written a lot — about the U.S. Census this year.
But what if we thought about what’s happened in party terms?
No, no, not political party — strange that you jumped to that conclusion right away.
We mean a party-party, as in gathering a large group of people together (back when that was a thing). Chips, dips, a party.
The buzz about it started in August.
“Parties like this happen once in a decade!” “The whole country’s going.” “Attending will impact the course of your life, your kids’ lives, your community, all the way up to the highest rungs of society!”
In March, you get your invitation.
“RSVP by July 31 with the names of everyone in your household!” it says.
Maybe you RSVP right then, maybe you don’t.
Then something unforeseen happens that wipes out all the party planners, venues, caterers and chips-and-dip manufacturers for four months.
And the RSVP moves to Oct. 31.
Then, ahead, to Sept. 30.
Then back to Oct. 31.
Then, ahead, to Oct. 5.
As of today, the party list is woefully incomplete.
Less than half of the people in Antrim County (46.3 percent) and Kalkaska (49.3 percent) have a reserved seat at the table. Leelanau County only has 53 percent. Traverse City and Grand Traverse County, which are doing the best of all so far, are still missing almost 28 percent of its partiers.
A lot of people won’t get any seven-layer dip and forget about having a place to sit.
And while this is just an exercise in metaphor, there’s a lot at stake with an inaccurate census.
We are currently on course to have the most under-counted census in history, and there will be long-term consequences.
Census population counts determine how billions in federal funding for school lunches, highway funding, child abuse prevention, housing assistance, senior services and many other community improvement programs, will be awarded over the next decade, data shows.
The 2020 Census will be used to apportion seats in the House of Representatives, and distribute state and federal aid. The Census Bureau previously estimated that for every person not counted, a county foregoes $1,800 in government funding.
No matter when the moving target of a deadline lands, the Census Bureau is required by law to deliver counts to the President and Congress by Dec. 31. Party over.
So, if you haven’t sent in your RSVP, or know someone else who needs a nudge, go ahead and nudge.
Respond online at 2020census.gov, by mail by returning the paper questionnaire sent to all households earlier this year, or by phone 844- 809-7717 for English-speakers and (844) 809-7718 for Spanish-speakers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.