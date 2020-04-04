Most of us who call northern Michigan home have an inextricable tie to the land and water that surrounds us.
For many, the outdoors were the siren’s song that drew us to plant family roots here. For others, it’s the force that keeps us here through even the toughest times.
They are the things that calm us, steady us in uncertain times.
The gurgle of waves on the shoreline. The squish of sand between our toes. The faint woosh of wind in the tops of pine trees.
The natural world provides unique solace for each of us.
That’s why it’s a little frustrating to hear worries about state officials shuttering the places where we go for a little distance from both our problems and from one another.
Those places have become especially important while we confront the challenges posed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and the economic challenges we all face because of it.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources last week closed Tippy Dam on the Manistee River to fishing, because DNR officers said anglers weren’t abiding by social distancing rules. The DNR also is enforcing social distancing rules for boaters — limiting the number of people in each boat not living in the same household to ensure they stay 6 feet apart.
Those measures seem both reasonable and ridiculous at the same time.
It seems absurd that anglers at Tippy Dam would insist on standing shoulder to shoulder and force such a closure. At the same time, we wonder if the closure really was necessary or if the DNR could have found a more reasonable solution.
The above scenario, and others playing out at boat launches, make us worry a little about access to our wild places as we all settle in for what looks like a long haul of social distancing in Michigan.
Will we close hiking trails and bike paths narrower than 6 feet because walkers and riders regularly violate social distancing guidelines to pass one another? Will beaches now include grids to ensure proper spacing? Are tandem kayaks now outlawed if paddlers don’t live together?
These are reasonable concerns, especially if current social distancing measures extend toward summer.
We hope whatever restrictions are implemented preserve all our well being, but also are based in common sense.
Because we can’t imagine a world where the natural places we so love are closed.
