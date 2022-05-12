The spring high school sports season in northern Michigan is much like the encore at a concert — it takes place at the end and features some of the best performances.
The traditional view of high school sports sees fall and winter as co-captains, mainly because of the popularity of football, volleyball and basketball. And there is some truth to this perspective: Football and volleyball are the two most popular sports for boys and girls, respectively, in Michigan based on the number of participants, according to 2021 information from the Michigan High School Athletic Association. The same report lists basketball as the second most popular sport for both boys and girls.
But to overlook the spring sports in our area is to miss out on some remarkable performances from gifted local athletes. Currently, there are more than 20 northwest Lower Michigan teams ranked at the state level, and the area is represented in every spring sport, including baseball, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis and track and field.
Highlights include the Traverse City St. Francis track program, which features the No. 2 girls and No. 1 boys Division 3 teams in the Lower Peninsula. The Traverse City West boys track team is also ranked No. 2 in Division 1.
Those who are paying attention are keeping an eye out for the next Roger Mason (Bellaire High School, Major League Baseball pitcher), Paul McMullen (Cadillac, 1500-meter runner at the 1996 Olympics), Savanna Wojtanowski (Traverse City West, Michigan State University, National Women’s Soccer League goalkeeper) or Marissa Treece (Glen Lake, University of Notre Dame, seven-time state title winner in track).
Because while the obvious place to look is where the spotlight shines brightest, if you never look elsewhere you’ll miss some of the magic.
