The term “loophole” is well used in our modern vernacular.
It’s especially well applied when we’re talking about the gaps in tax law many wealthy Americans drive their savings through with the help of good lawyers. Or when directed toward big-box retailers that negotiate property tax rates based on similar-sized abandoned buildings. Or when property owners find inventive ways to skirt zoning and permitting processes when renovating or rebuilding a house.
It’s an accurate, well-placed pejorative in those and many other applications.
But the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s employment of “loophole” to describe a program that qualifies poor families for food stamps is a leap too far. The department recently proposed a rule change that it says would save $9.4 billion over five years by making it harder for poor families that qualify for a different government assistance program to get food stamps.
UDSA officials last week announced they plan to eliminate a mechanism that allows states to automatically grant food aid to families that qualify for aid under the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
That latter program provides short-term cash assistance to low-income pregnant women and poor families with children younger than 18. That program, TANF, grants states money to administer under their own mechanisms. In Michigan, the cash is doled out through something called the Family Independence Program under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services umbrella.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue, in a statement released last week, argued states have haphazardly handed out food stamps by automatically giving the food aid to families that qualify for TANF programs.
His claim simply doesn’t hold water. Worse, he seems to imply people who receive TANF money — a maximum of $492 for a family of three — somehow live the high life on the government dime.
The reality appears much different.
It’s hard to imagine a family of three in northern Michigan paying rent on $492, let alone buying food.
In Michigan, like most other states, people who receive TANF cash assistance must have a job or meet special standards to omit the work requirement. They must also run through a stringent income qualification process and can’t collect the benefits for more than 48 months in a lifetime.
It’s the kind of aid positioned to help lift poor families during tough times.
Critics say Purdue’s move to insert another bureaucratic step in the qualification process could boot as many as 3.1 million Americans from food stamp rolls.
Many of those people likely would qualify for food stamps anyway, but would need to go through another bureaucratic process to receive them.
So why would anybody want to make it harder for poor families to get food stamps?
Well, the most cynical — and probably most accurate — assumption is someone in the USDA did a little math. The new bureaucratic friction guarantees some portion of families cut from food stamp programs simply won’t apply for the benefits if it would require a separate, second application process.
Bureaucracies often depend upon that friction to control spending.
We watched a similar move unfold a few years ago when Michigan lawmakers quietly decided to discontinue a state program that granted expanded food stamp aid to elderly and disabled Michiganders who qualified for home heating credits. That maneuver slashed food stamp benefits by as much as 90 percent for some Traverse City residents by simply throwing a second qualification process into the mix and not telling recipients the system had changed.
Government officials at that time used the term “loophole” to describe the change that had elderly and disabled people choosing between buying food and medications.
We don’t know, maybe “loophole” makes cutting benefits to needy families more palatable to bureaucrats who make such decisions.
We prefer to call it what it is: Kicking people when they’re down.
