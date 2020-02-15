Most employers can attest to what’s become a constant drumbeat in our region: We need workers. We need workers. We need workers.
Our childcare employers have been playing this tune for a while.
Angel Care preschool at Old Mission Peninsula School turned up the volume this week, announcing its impending closure — not for the lack of kids, but the lack of workers.
“As sad as it is to close infant and toddler rooms in this community, the message has to go out that something needs to change,” said Karin Cooney, the nonprofit’s executive director.
Our region isn’t alone. Child care deserts are spreading out across the country. Yet how can this be, when so many parents are also singing “we need childcare” and are paying an arm and a leg for it?
New America’s Care Report found the average cost of full-time care for children ages 0-4 in the United States is $9,589 a year. (FYI, this is in centers; a nanny costs $25,000-plus in Michigan)
This is more than the costs of Michigan’s in-state college tuition and also greater than 90 percent of the typical cost of rent. (Though Traverse City isn’t typical, in a bad way)
Still most child care businesses operate on slim-to-none profit margins (1 percent typically, according to the report) and their employees make an average wage of $9.77 per hour. Payroll eats 80 percent of the budget, as regulated ratios mandate one teacher for every three or four infants, one teacher for every three to six toddlers, and one teacher for every six to 10 preschoolers.
So someone gets sick, takes a vacation, or is late to pick up their kid because their boss asked them to work late ... and things unravel quickly.
The New America report states that our childcare system reflects outdated fears of working women, single parents and “institutionalizing” children. It desperately needs a reality check.
Luckily some places aren’t holding their breath for free universal child care before they solution-seek.
New York State passed a tax credit worth up to $150,000 annually for employers who provide on-site day care.
Bright Horizons, a national childcare provider chain, pays for employees online early childhood education tuition in exchange for an 18-month post-graduate commitment.
Closer to home, Munson Medical Center opened a 109-slot childcare for its employees’ younger children.
Cooney suggested state subsidies that would attract companies to Michigan and employees to those companies.
It’s going to take out-of-box thinking and a modern-day reality adjustment to get at this problem, and require the energies of those not directly involved — as Traverse City parents are strapped for time, for money, for childcare; childcare employees are burnt out and five years is a long time to wait for the kindergarten cure.
We were sorry to hear that Angel Care is closing, and that we have to sing the same song over and over again; we need workers; we need childcare; we need affordable rent; we need living wages. Our chants intertwine together to form a disharmony that will eat slowly away at Traverse City’s long-term success. It’s time to wake up and hear the music.
