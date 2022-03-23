Ahhh, the sounds of spring return after a long winter.
Among them — the robins’ trill, the cooing of doves at dusk — comes the the jaw-clacking crunch of car wheels in a pothole.
We squint at our roads like gunslingers, taking their measure as we dodge and weave but there’s a statistical inevitability to the season. For every few craters we avoid, the odds demand one tire-popping, rim-bending divot-dive.
It’s a particularly bad year for potholes as evidenced by the banner year for complaints, reports Michigan’s Department of Transportation. “Volatile weather” deteriorating roadways because they’re no longer staying frozen all winter is expediting the problem, said MDOT Director Paul C. Ajegba in a recent Detroit Free Press op-ed.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did add measures to speed up repairing potholes this season. And she pointed $3.5 billion in bonds at crumbling roads and fixed 13,000 lane miles of road and 900 bridges since she drove to power in 2019 on on her famous pledge.
But Michigan’s damn roads aren’t fixed. Recent partisan swerves around the gas tax, and revving state campaign machines don’t bode well for the focused bipartisan effort that Michigan taxpayers deserve.
Our roads need rebuilding, and the roughly 10 percent of state roadways see the majority of use. But state infrastructure is just the beginning. The vast majority of our roadways (about 70/20 percent) are owned by county and local authorities. That means Michigan voters need to hawk over infrastructure investment at every hairpin turn.
It also means reporting potholes to the right people. Alert road workers to potential moon craters by road jurisdiction (county, city, village) or designation. Potholes on a state trunkline (the roads that start with I-, M- and US) can be reported via an easy drop-down form online or call 888-296-4546. Grand Traverse County potholes can be reported at 231-922-4848; in Traverse City, call 231-922-4901.
Potholes herald the season as faithfully as the light that lingers in the evenings. But they add danger to our roads and expensive repairs to our pocketbook that claims rarely reimburse. Watch out for them, and the leaders who swerve away from long-overdue investments in infrastructure.
