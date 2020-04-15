Like all health care professionals, registered nurses are in great demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is an era when qualified graduate nurses should be able to get to the bedside as quickly as possible, with as little red tape as possible.
The Michigan Board of Nursing, facing a possible backlog of testing beginning in May, took the logical step of offering a temporary one-year license to qualified graduates.
Student nurses normally take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) within 90 days of graduation. That’s the test that can upgrade their professional status from “graduate nurse” to “registered nurse.” But exams were suspended early in the pandemic, temporarily making it impossible for graduate nurses to become registered nurses — and therefore impossible for them to take on more responsibility in the health care system.
Testing resumed in late March, with the test scaled back from the usual 265 questions to 130 questions. But the number of testing locations was reduced in an effort to enforce social distancing guidelines.
Many nursing students are expected to graduate across the state in May, and the Michigan Board of Nursing expects the testing system then would be overwhelmed. That would force a backlog of graduate nurses unable to fully join the medical battle against coronavirus.
The decision to grant temporary licenses to practice makes sense — it will allow qualified new professionals to join the hospital workforce. But they must be sufficiently prepared for the task of caring for patients.
Removing the national test as a step toward working as a registered nurse will put more people on the front lines fighting this deadly disease. Most new nurses are likely to take over more routine duties in hospitals, allowing more experienced nurses to devote their skills to keeping coronavirus patients alive.
Dropping the test requirement for a year places more responsibility on the schools that graduate nurses. Those schools must ensure that the people they propel into hospitals are qualified. Schools always have had this responsibility.
But in more normal times, the NCLEX provides a final independent check of professional knowledge. Without that final check, each school must ensure its nursing students hit the mark before they’re deployed onto the front lines.
Classrooms at Northwestern Michigan College have been closed since mid March. Nursing students normally would have been in clinical trials this last few weeks, where they would work alongside experienced nurses. That hasn’t been possible during the coronavirus pandemic. Students instead have studied via virtual simulations and case studies.
Graduate nurses can apply for the temporary one-year license without taking the NCLEX test. But, said NMC Director of Nursing and Allied Health Amy Jones, new grads — as usual — will work on probationary status in hospitals with lots of supervision. The temporary license will allow them to contribute on a higher level, more quickly.
Cutting licensing red tape — as long as schools and supervisors monitor practices — will put more health care professional where they need to be during this time of crisis.
