In his 1925 poem “The Hollow Men,” T.S. Eliot tells us that the world will end, “not with a bang but a whimper.”
The official end of the COVID-19 pandemic suffers a similar fate. It’s a quiet ending of public acts expiring, a winding down of free tests, data collection and website maintenance.
After COVID-19 exploded our worlds, its bombs destroying families, institutions, businesses, friendships, this seems woefully anti-climactic. But as much as we would love to celebrate its end together like a V-E parade of old, we know that COVID and its impacts are still a very present part of our lives.
We don’t get the satisfaction of shutting the book with a thump — it’s still being written.
We wonder about the fate of this recordkeeping, as Michigan’s public health order expires today, as we believe many of COVID-19’s effects — both the virus itself and the social phenomena it wrought — are yet undiscovered or understood.
Sure, we have the numbers: Michigan lost 38,573 people from confirmed cases of COVID-19 (another 4,300 deaths remain unconfirmed). Total infections number more than 2.6 million statewide. Locally, Grand Traverse County topped the charts with 278 deaths and 21,762 cases. Michiganders are still dying of COVID at a current rate of 1.5 percent.
But we learned that recitations of numbers and facts hold little sway when it comes to our emotions. Our fears — of the virus, of each other — made every argument one of high stakes, easily manipulated and prone to false equivalencies. We found the limits of what our bureaucracy could handle, our medical system, our schools, our businesses, our relationships.
We also found unfathomable depths of courage and kindness. Of support and innovation. Of hard work under extraordinary circumstances. That we have a vaccine, that the death rate has been knocked back into oblivion, are incredible feats. The level of funding in our schools and governments is unprecedented, a billions-of-dollars opportunity to strengthen our neglected infrastructure and services.
Pandemic-era govern- mental functions may be no longer needed, but continuing study is. Gathering the facts on the virus, the vaccines, the spending, and the social fallout of COVID-19 are a part of understanding what was and what is, as its impacts linger on.
COVID’s official end may be a whimper, but its present-day fallout bangs on.
