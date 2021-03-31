The local live music scene was deafeningly quiet in 2020. It’s not much louder in 2021.
Live in-person concerts disappeared last year. National acts stopped touring. Because of social distancing guidelines and widespread business closures, local acts lost the opportunity to perform in taverns, restaurants and other small venues.
The COVID-19 pandemic punched the local music scene in the gut. It pulled the stuffing out of the normally vibrant small-performance-venue community, leaving musicians struggling to remain afloat.
Some local musicians eventually found electronic methods to reach audiences in this era of social distancing. But not all genres of music are meant to be electronic. Listening to your favorite solo act or trio is more fun when you share the live experience with friends. Live music allows musicians to feed off the energy of the audience. It allows listeners to tune directly into the band. A live performance can be very up close and personal.
But not in 2020. Or in 2021.
The organizers of Blissfest last week canceled the event — for the second year in row. Many other festivals also have bowed out of 2021. A few still hope their shows will go on. Performance opportunities remain slim for musicians struggling to pay the rent.
Full-time singers, guitarists, drummers and keyboard players have had precious little work during the past 12 months. Like the tavern owners who, in normal times, use musical acts to help draw in patrons, musicians have not had a good year.
Some relief is on the way from the State of Michigan.
Michigan’s COVID-19 relief bill passed in December includes grants for some performance venues.
The Blissfest Music Organization in Harbor Springs will receive $40,000, Old Town Playhouse in Traverse City $40,000, the Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Bay Harbor $40,000, and Farmfest host Home Comfort Farms in Johannesburg will get $18,203.
The aid was proposed by the Michigan Independent Venue and Promoter Association, which also helped choose recipients.
Individual musicians won’t get any of this grant money. But they eventually will benefit, because when the pandemic slides away and public shows return, performance venues will roar back on a more stable financial footing.
A reliable paycheck is not something most of us think of when we ponder the life of a local musician. People who choose to make music in front of local audiences get satisfaction from applause. But they also need to eat.
The last 12 months has been stressful for local musicians. And for venue operators.
Stacy Jo Schiller, of Johannesburg’s Home Comfort Farms and the 23-year-old Farmfest, said the state grant will help cover “last year’s losses, electricity, leases, repairs on stages and infrastructure.” Farmfest was canceled in 2020.
The 2021 event is planned for August, but it may be the last Farmfest, Schiller said.
There’s no doubt live music will return post-pandemic. The question is when. And where.