Who’s tired of COVID-19? Who is sick of wearing masks, cancellations, closures, swabs up our noses, jabs in the arms and arguments about science driving wedges between people?
We raise both our hands, but not in surrender.
This virus exhausts everyone — in that, we are united. But, if omicron is as bad as they say it could be, we will need to rally once again.
Omicron’s transmissibility — Associated Press reported more than 650,000 omicron infections occurred in the U.S. last week with the variant now making up 73 percent of new cases — combined with Michigan hospitals already contending with delta and staff shortages, led an update on the virus from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday, the first since last spring.
“We are all tired,” she said, and told Michiganders that we’re in for another tough four- to six weeks.
COVID patients are currently taking up 28 percent of all hospitals beds across the state. This pushes the system to the brink, and when hospitals struggle this will impact access to care, said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel.
This should frighten even those who are tired of talking about COVID-19, because this means that health professionals, stretched and exhausted, could have to make a decision regarding who gets what treatment. That’s a pretty unfair ask of those who have already paddled against several surges in the course of the pandemic.
Dr. Shelley Schmidt, a pulmonary disease expert at Spectrum Health, told Michigan residents of witnessing healthy people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s making a last video call with family before getting on a ventilator.
“It’s not a game,” she said Tuesday. “This is not about ratings, or readership or polls. This is about 800,000 American lives. And this is preventable.”
COVID-19 impacts different people differently — no question. But it stands now that COVID-19 is the No. 3 cause of death in adults over the age of 65, behind heart disease and cancer. It is also the No. 3 cause of death (non-accidental) in children, behind heart disease and cancer. Neither group has an excess of personal freedom to control who they’re exposed to.
We can right the ship; vaccines and boosters are good tools to stave off the worst affects of COVID-19-related illnesses. Testing and monitoring symptoms when exposures occur; wearing masks indoors in public gathering places; frequent hand-washing and staying home when sick.
We are tired, but our hospital workers need us to get ready for the next push. Let’s meet it, and do better to prevent another one.