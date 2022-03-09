Dorothy Gale and her red shoes embody the quiet power we carry with us.
As strong winds blew Dorothy’s life into upheaval, so goes the swirl around Northern Lakes Community Mental Health leadership.
The agency, which provides mental health services in Crawford, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford counties, has been recently accused of:
- creating a “culture of fear,” in the workplace, according to former employees
- systemic problems with collaboration and transparency, according to mental health advocates who want more information from the board, which says it won’t answer to public or press
- muddling the hire of a new CEO who said his initial application to Northern Lakes was lost; the email offering him the job was delayed for reasons unknown; and said there were few negotiations over his terms of employment (The initial offer was $160,000, the candidate returned a $200,000 number, the board balked, then considered spending $36,000 on a search committee for someone new).
- And “backroom dealing” in the recent 6-4 board decision to offer interim CEO Joanie Blamer the permanent position when three board members were away on vacation.
As much as we are told not to “look at the man behind the curtain,” we can see the struggle behind it. The organization receives $70 million annually from federal, state and county funds. But it recently lost its longtime contract to provide mental health services at Grand Traverse County’s jail; it settled a civil suit accusing a then-NLCMH psychologist of negligence canceling a suicide watch for Alan Halloway, who hanged himself with jail-issued socks two days later in 2017; and is facing staggering community needs.
Pre- and post-pandemic stress is causing a deepening mental health crisis. From May 2020 to May 2021, mental health screenings for children at NLCMH tripled in what workers called “the tip of the iceberg.”
There’s no question — we need NLCMH to function well.
So we were glad when county commissioners signaled their willingness to keep the board on a healthy track.
Grand Traverse County commissioners last week rescinded preemptive re-appointments of two board members, with the proper application process put in place and an ad hoc committee to oversee it.
Commissioners were also open to considering whether the agency can competently serve its six-county area. Because of how the agency was formed, if Grand Traverse County decides to leave it, the agency would dissolve. It’s a big stick, or rather a pair of glittery, red shoes. It’s reassuring that the county can click its heels and help the agency get to a healthier home.
