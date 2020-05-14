Home should be a cradle of safety. During times of external stress, like a pandemic, a safe home becomes our last harbor of refuge. That’s why shelter-in-place rules are a primary tool in the battle against COVID-19.
But home can be a dangerous place for victims of domestic abuse, and evidence is mounting that it’s more perilous during the coronavirus pandemic.
A Women’s Resource Center official last week said some victims of domestic violence appear to be hunkering down at home during the COVID-19 crisis despite personal danger from their abusers.
“My fear is that they’re not going to get out, that there is not going to be a good time to leave,” said Kristi Cogswell Boettcher, director of advocacy.
Though the number of domestic assaults in Grand Traverse County is holding about the same last year, Undersheriff Michael Shea said, the assaults are much more serious. Benzie County Undersheriff Kyle Rosa echoed that reality: Domestic assault calls in his county have been more serious during the shelter-at-home period.
The pandemic caused suffering, death and economic distress. Add heightened danger of serious domestic violence to the list.
Experts say women who feel threatened at home, experts say, often feel alone and uncertain about leaving an abuser because they fear they might end up in a worse situation.
The most dangerous time for victims of domestic abuse, Boettcher said, is when they’re trying to leave or after they have left the abusive situation. Pile on the external health threat of coronavirus — for both the victim and any involved children — and the world outside can look like a very scary place indeed.
Victims of domestic violence face daunting decisions every day. The coronavirus pandemic has made their days more difficult.
The mission of the Women’s Resource Center is to protect, shelter and empower people impacted by domestic and sexual violence. Its 24-hour Crisis Hotline is 800-554-4972.
