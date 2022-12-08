Toss a pebble into a pond, and you get a ripple. Dam up a river and you get a lake. Remove the dam, and you get a gush of downriver impacts to community, environment and our energy-making capacity.
Consumers Energy’s recent announcement that it’s looking at 13 dams across Michigan shows how ripples turn into floods — and how when humans tinker with nature we don’t always know how our “great ideas” hold up over time.
A century ago, when the dams were built, they were much ballyhooed benefits — cheap electricity, beautiful lakes ... what’s not to love?
A century later, we know better. Severing a river system in two — or three or four, as was the case with our Boardman River — wreaks havoc on those who call the river, and its associated watershed, home.
The damage is so significant, we’ve spent the last several decades trying to undo it, including on our Boardman where three out of four impoundments were removed.
Consumers Energy now weighs whether to remove, replace, relicense or sell, as 11 of 13 dams are up for federal relicensing in 2034.
Consumers says hydroelectric power isn’t efficient, has downsized its holdings in an era of waning hydroelectric cost-competitiveness and currently pays $12.6 million to maintain aging infrastructure that fuels 1.2 percent of Michigan’s energy.
The Department of Natural Resources wants to remove dams, where feasible, and many environmental groups back this up, as dams fragment rivers, warming water, harming fish. Filling and emptying reservoirs disrupt river species’ reproduction and growth cycles. Dams also create silt and sediment issues, creating cycles of dredging and fish stocking to try to counteract the effects of the dam — not to mention the destruction caused to all walks of life when dams fail.
But if the dams go, a number of communities are left holding the bag. The 86,000 people who come to recreate on the Alcona Dam’s reservoir each year, filling up the township’s 450-site shoreline campground, and frequenting nearby canoe liveries and corner stores, restaurants and motels. The 110,270 annual visitors to Hodenpyl Dam Pond, who enjoy the wooded shoreline that includes 320 campsites, 15 boat docks, four launches and waterfront homes. It’s right that the inhabitants of these now-lakeshore communities worry about draining property values, and dried up tourism economies that are foundational to their towns. Who will enjoy the fish if there’s no one there? they ask.
Thankfully, we can apply the lessons of the past to the decisions of the future. We can ask the questions that weren’t asked 100 years ago, and examine the ripple effects.
Like what if this doesn’t go as planned? We remember our own botched dam removal with Brown Bridge. Can lake communities become river communities? Where is the replacement energy coming from, if the hydroelectric dams are decommissioned? Is Consumers Energy doing its job in creating reliable energy for Michigan, or pushing creation downstream to less-regulated places — leaving us vulnerable to outages and price spikes?
2034 may seem like a long way off, but it’s a blink when it comes to large infrastructure and government procedure. Now is the time in considering Michigan’s dams to let still waters run deep.
