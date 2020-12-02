In these strange times of isolation, there are things happening we no longer see. Social distancing means our walls contain our worlds more than before, and the goings-on of our neighbors, friends, family, and the community in general, are held at least a six-foot bay.
Service organizations and law enforcement worry about what we’re missing, things we would have seen in our pre-pandemic lives. Noticing someone hadn’t changed their clothes in a while. A bruised cheek hiding under makeup. A makeshift pillow in a car.
All of the pre-pandemic problems are still there, they say; what changed is our ability to see them.
Luckily, recent community action will keep eyes-on and help flowing to more than 500 students in the region without adequate housing.
Virtual school added to the struggle already facing students in the STEP (Students in Transition Empowerment Program), run through the three TCAPS high schools, said STEP specialist Lisa Hendrix. It was harder to check in with the kids, and the format made it harder for the kids to prioritize their education and well-being.
Add federal funding cuts of 50 percent to STEP and a depleted volunteer corps based on social distancing restrictions, and the outlook was grim, with service hours slashed to 15 hours per week.
But some “big voices” reflected big hearts, and deficit funding was shored up by a $30,000 donation, split by Step Up Northern Michigan and the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s Urgent Needs Fund. TCAPS contributed $5,000 from its Intense Student Support Network to get the total up $35,000.
“They’re investing in these kids,” Hendrix said. “That means more than any words can say.”
A similar community effort stepped in earlier this year to save the district’s Great Start Readiness Program, a free preschool offering to lower-income families.
We celebrate these reminders that we can count on each other, and that helping each other is what makes us a community.
We may not be able to see it as well, but we believe in it.