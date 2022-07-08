‘Step by step, a persistent coalition of hiking and biking advocates and city, township and county officials have neared a long-time goal: a pedestrian and bike trail circling Boardman Lake.” — Record-Eagle editorial, Jan. 10, 2008.
There may be nothing in the Grand Traverse region that better symbolizes the adage “Slow and steady wins the race” than the recently opened Boardman Lake Loop Trail.
When Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails, the City of Traverse City, Garfield Township, Grand Traverse County, Team Elmer’s and other project partners announced the trail would open for use July 1, it was the culmination of efforts in the making “for more than 30 years, and considerably longer according to some accounts ...,” wrote TART Trails’ Brian Beauchamp in Thursday’s paper.
The path to the trail’s completion has been a long and bumpy one. Another Record-Eagle article, this one from January 2020, highlighted a million-dollar budget shortfall that arose after construction bids came in — one of several hurdles that needed to be overcome before the loop could be closed.
But now, finally, comes the good part — a 4-mile trail surrounding an iconic local lake that is now waiting for every cyclist and walker to do a loop.
We applaud the hard work put in by countless organizations, businesses, private citizens and public entities to get this project across the finish line.
As Beauchamp wrote, “The community will reap the benefits for generations to come.”
