Because, reasons.
There are many reasons why Michigan had only administered 26 percent of the 378,925 doses waiting in our state as of Monday.
It was the holidays. A supply-chain telephone game with squishy delivery dates. A lack of Walgreens and CVS pharmacies in some Upper Peninsula counties. Vaccine reluctance.
A recent Bridge magazine article outlined some potential explanations why Michigan is one of several states falling behind on distributing a vaccine to beat back the COVID-19 virus.
Much of it is understandable, given the scale of the task at hand, and where we are in time. In a pandemic, health care workers are more at risk for COVID-19 exposure, but we also need them more to treat us and administer vaccine. Staffing under quarantines is likely challenging hospitals, as it does everywhere else.
That’s why most of us nodded emphatically when we learned that health care workers and nursing home residents and staff would be first in line for the needle.
But when momentum stalls, and people start looking around for a direction or answers, our health departments should claim this ground with clear messaging about what happens next.
Education is a huge part of any vaccination plan. Not because we’re uninformed, but because we have legitimate questions only health departments can answer.
Of course vaccine education on a national scale — the $250 million Building Vaccine Confidence Campaign — got gummed up out of the gate by polarized politics and didn’t start until mid-December. It was going to be a challenge regardless — Pew Research Center said that while 60 percent of us said we’d get vaccinated, another 21 percent said no way, and no information would convince otherwise. The efforts will focus on the undecided rest, which we’ve found, also includes health care workers in Michigan.
Hesitancy, to the tune of several thousand first responders and health care workers, is one of the reasons contributing to Michigan’s delays, Bridge reported.
This presents an opportunity for our state health departments.
There are many uncertainties hanging out there with the vaccine, just as there are many uncertainties in all aspects of our lives, courtesy of COVID-19. But health departments are uniquely positioned to give us a glimpse of what we can expect ahead.
We know there’s a plan, and what it looks like. We know the tier system. We know we will need to wait in line.
But at this point, we don’t know where the line is — and for those who are hesitant — the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services could be missing a chance to bring more on board by providing real details about our role in the execution of these plans.
We understand that vaccinating more than 5 million Michiganders is a huge undertaking. But delays aren’t only falling to logistical reasons. To even reach 70 percent, our health departments must include us in the process.