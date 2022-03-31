It’s been a long winter, one that has stretched family budgets to near the breaking point.
We’ve had some unseasonably warm days in March. But we’ve also had unusually cold nights. And long chilly nights force furnaces to run longer and more often.
Northern Michigan households have been hit with higher natural gas bills than they were expecting. Many families that heat with propane had to fill up their tank one extra time this season. Those who heat with wood had to buy or cut an extra cord to keep the woodpile from bottoming out.
Fuel costs across the board are higher than they’ve been in the past, so the resulting bills deliver a double whammy of more quantity and a bigger price tag per unit. We’ve used more fuel, and every gallon or cubic foot costs more than it did a few months ago.
The result is that northern Michigan families this spring had to dig deeper into their pocketbooks to keep their homes warm.
It’s yet another slice off household budgets already reeling from a spike in gas and diesel prices, which itself has factored into rising costs for groceries and virtually anything else that is transported via truck, train plane or ship — which is pretty much everything we buy.
Even locally brewed beer is made from grains transported from somewhere, packaged in cans or bottles manufactured elsewhere, printed with ink from who knows where. Locally grown vegetables get to the farmers market in a truck that runs on diesel or gas.
Consumers are facing a multitude of rising prices. Those cost increases are exacerbated by inflation, the insidious erosion of the dollar’s buying power.
One of the few bright spots in recent middle-class economic history is the rise in hourly pay rates that spread across many industries during the pandemic. That’s yet another example of the law of supply and demand. The supply of employees dipped as retirements and resignations moved employees out of some industries’ labor pool. Demand for workers recovered as the economy began to climb out from the depths of the pandemic. Low supply coupled with high demand resulted in pay scales going up, at least in those industries most affected.
Of course, rising wages usually translate into higher prices for whatever those employees are working with. Price hikes rotate in a spiral — if the cost of one thing goes up, another soon follows. So a worker who gets a pay raise soon needs to pay more for food, or insurance, or heating fuel.
Inflation is a fact of all economies. It’s always there, quietly chipping away at gains made elsewhere.
Inflation only becomes a topic of public conversation when it shifts into high gear — as it appears to be doing now. The Fed plans to battle inflation by raising interest rates, which has proven effective in the past. But rising interest rates carry their own bad news for middle class consumers.
In the end, all the average Joe or Jane can do is get by as best they are able by seeking out the highest-paying job possible and cutting expenses.
But home heating is a tough expense to reduce in the north, particularly during a frigid winter or a particularly chilly spring. Children and adults alike don’t function well when they’re shivering.
We can add insulation, replace drafty windows, and make sure the kids remember to close the door.
But in the end, we’re all captives of the cold. If we want to stay warm, we need to pay the heating bill.
