School spirit is alive and well in northern Michigan. The spirit these days, though, may revolve around more than just a single school. Co-op agreements are allowing student athletes to compete — even when there aren’t enough interested students to form a team at their own school.
Enrollments are falling at many small-town schools across the region and state, a result of changing demographics. Numerous school districts have been forced to downsize offerings as student population shrinks.
Football, baseball and basketball still attract enough interested students to keep teams alive at many schools. But small schools even decades ago struggled to form teams in lacrosse, hockey, or track and field.
The first Michigan co-op formed in 1988 when Bear Lake and Onekama created combined track and field teams for both boys and girls. The arrangement allowed kids to participate, to explore the sport and to enjoy the spirit of competition.
The idea caught on. Today, 238 Michigan schools sponsor co-op programs, including 24 in northwest Lower Michigan. Nearly 80 percent of high schools within the Record-Eagle’s coverage area are part of at least one co-op team.
Today there are 54 co-op hockey teams in the state. The Traverse City Bay Reps co-op hockey team draws athletes from nine area schools.
An article about sports co-ops in last week’s Record-Eagle highlighted Suttons Bay, which has the largest varsity co-operative athletic program in Michigan. All 14 of the school’s varsity sports programs are co-op programs, in partnership with either Northport or Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
Parents and students understandably need to make emotional adjustments when enrollment falls so far as to make a traditional single-school sports team impossible to maintain. It’s hard to let go of a beloved mascot. It may seem awkward to travel to a former rival’s gym for both practice and home games.
But the alternative would be no team at all. Emotional adjustment is preferable to no participation. Better to don a co-op uniform than stay in street clothes.
“It doesn’t matter what color you are wearing,” said Christine Mikesell, mother of five and Suttons Bay athletic director.
What matters is that you’re competing in a sport you love — or that you’re in the stands cheering for your daughter, son or friend.
The school-age population is declining in many small towns. That doesn’t mean youngsters can’t compete in sports. It just means they need to expand their pool of teammates to include kids who live in the next town over.
“No matter where you are in our county, we should be working together,” said Suttons Bay Schools Superintendent Mike Carmean.
We agree. Shrinking school-age population doesn’t mean shrinking athletic opportunities.
The co-op agreements created by schools across the region have expanded competitive opportunity for students. And that’s what school spirit is all about.
