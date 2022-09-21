Many of us had to pick our jaws off the floor last week at the nearly $700,000 payout the Kingsley Area Schools Board of Education agreed to give Superintendent Keith Smith upon his resignation.
The eye-popping sum paid the 12-year Kingsley administrator the balance of the five years left on his contract — set up in a rolling format to assure Smith would always be in a five-year contract, the maximum allowed under Michigan law. Smith’s new contract went into effect July 1, 2022.
Payout terms were discussed in closed session, their attorney and school board president absent.
The move sheds light on a trend that is picking up steam across the country, yet feels neither fiscally sound nor transparent. Large payouts to superintendents with many years on their contracts, while rare, are happening more often, School Superintendents Association Director Daniel A. Domenech told Education Week.
Outside Baltimore, a Howard County superintendent departed with $1.65 million for a remaining three years. In St. Paul, Minn., a superintendent took $767,000 for her remaining 2.5 years. A Fort Worth superintendent took $900,000 for one.
Since 2019, our northern Michigan superintendent payout total is now more than $1 million between Smith, TCAPS’ Ann Cardon, and Glen Lake Community Schools’ Sander Scott. Iffy relationships with teachers’ unions were apparent in all three scenarios, as were recently signed contracts or renewals within months of departure.
Currently, too many superintendent contracts don’t specifically spell out enough what-ifs. At the time surveyed, less than 23 percent of superintendents’ contracts tackled out severances and buyouts, according to Education Week. Instead, contracts narrowly limit reasons for termination and, if the shoe doesn’t fit,...big buyouts.
Fiscally sound school boards need to hedge against an unknown future with clear contractual specificity, and bring these discussions into public forums. Because backlashes do happen.
School boards had knuckles rapped by California where politicians capped severance at 12 months’ salary; New Jersey capped unused sick time payments to the top three district employees at $15,000; and Texas legislators withheld $1.5 million in foundation funds from districts that exceeded buyout caps. A 2019 Indiana law limits school contract buyouts to $250,000, or a year’s salary, whichever is less.
But worse than the splashy political remedies are the quiet rifts in public trust that don’t speak until millage renewal time, impacting district kids.
Michigan’s already fraught with problems with public employees signing non-disclosure agreements, the Legislature and governor’s-office exempting themselves from Freedom of Information Act disclosure, and closed-session buyout negotiations eating away at public trust.
Yes, fractures happen, relationships sour, and buyouts and severance can allow both parties to avoid expensive legal battles. But, when it’s public dollars that belong to our public school children, we can do much, much better.
