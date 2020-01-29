Many long-time local residents have fond memories of skiing at Sugar Loaf Resort, perched atop a very visible bump in Leelanau County’s topography. The top of the ski hill offers an unforgettable view of Good Harbor Bay.
But that view is just a distant memory for most. The ski hill and base lodge have been shuttered for 20 years.
The property changed hands numerous times over the last two decades. Each new owner talked about plans to resuscitate the operation. But none of the plans seemed to progress beyond the talking stage.
The lodge, in the meantime, has weathered the years poorly, a victim of sun, wind, rain, snow and vandalism. Windows are broken, decks are collapsed, roofs are caved in. It’s a virtual ghost town, a faded shadow of the cheerful resort it once was.
Nearby residents, including some who live in the Sugar Loaf Townhouse development, would like to see the property cleaned up. So would we. So would Cleveland Township officials. They just adopted a blight elimination ordinance aimed at the decaying mess that now is Sugar Loaf Resort.
The current owner, California attorney and real estate developer Jeff Katofsky, bought the property in 2016. He says he has a redevelopment plan, but isn’t yet ready to roll it out to the public. He plans to meet with county officials to talk about brownfield loans to help cover clean-up costs.
Everyone knows it will take plenty of money to make something new rise in place of the old resort. Leelanau County Administrator Chet Janik said the Sugar Loaf property falls within the guidelines of what brownfield dollars are intended for. Brownfield loans can help developers with up-front costs, then are paid back over time through increased property tax payments, Janik said.
We believe public funding should be used for private development only when it makes sense for the public good. Sugar Loaf has been falling apart for too long. The county will benefit from a revitalized Sugar Loaf, both in tax revenue and in getting rid of blight.
We’re sure that everyone involved is hopeful that Katofsky can move forward with his plans to breathe life back into the ghost of the resort, with or without a brownfield loan.
Township officials, though, are hedging their bets with their new ordinance. The new blight regulation has more power than an existing public nuisance ordinance. The end goal of the new ordinance, said township Supervisor Tim Stein, is to see the decaying old structures at Sugar Loaf torn down.
“It’s not getting better with age,” Stein said. “It’s not like wine.”
We agree. It’s hard to keep local property values up when a key piece of neighboring infrastructure falls into disrepair. Old wine tastes good; old decayed buildings don’t.
The old Sugar Loaf Resort has been falling apart for 20 years.
Everyone would like to see something new and bright and strong rise up in its place. First, though, the old stuff needs to be torn down to make room for the new.
Cleveland Township’s new ordinance may be the final straw needed to finally deliver the needed clean up.
