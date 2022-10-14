Letters to the editor continue to pour in as we near the November election. We appreciate them for so many reasons. Letter-writers give us insight into the elements of our shared community mindset, like the many sides of a gem that refracts the light differently, depending on how you hold it.
Sometimes a topic sparks a back-and-forth, a call-and-response debate in our letters, that all of us readers benefit from.
We don’t, as a rule, publish ones that are unsigned, use personal attacks or can’t be fact-checked. Perhaps that’s why one reader decided to write to a letter-writer at their home, sending a threatening message because they didn’t like her feelings about a politician. They didn’t sign their name.
This act was an expression of political intolerance — a problem for a democratic country like ours that runs on freedoms and ideas. Political threats — directed at journalists, politicians, election and public health workers, school board members, etc. — are threats to our way of life.
And acts fueled by political anger, from sign-stealing to punching or spitting at local reporters doing their jobs, are thankfully few, but sow the type of fear that makes us easy to manipulate.
Social scientists are finding that the political machine encourages us to increasingly tie politics to our social identity, making tolerance for others more difficult. Also, the volume of the messages, combined with flawed conclusions based on inadequate observation, also are at play, according to Jacob Neiheisel, University of Buffalo associate professor of political science and co-author of a research paper.
“We’re in a very polarized time with outsized perceptions of each other, often rooted in a less-than-complete understanding of various groups,” said Neiheisel in an October article for UB Now. “It’s easy to demonize political enemies, but there is a more principled way of thinking about things that’s more constructive than saying, ‘They’re wrong.’”
General political intolerance is not specific to either party, as both galvanize oversimplified, absolute good-and-evil messaging to get their base to the polls. It’s called “negative partisanship” and it’s a funnel for campaign dollars, light and dark.
But it’s our responsibility to ask ourselves how we’re being manipulated. Who does getting angry with our neighbor for their politics serve? Follow the money and see how fear and anger is monetized to profit the few and far-away, leaving a wake of destroyed relationships and a further isolated, polarized populace.
If we were in a position to curtail the rights of others, would we? What if that situation was turned around on us? Just like the Golden Rule, considering reciprocity can appeal to our better selves. While most politicians use negative partisanship to fuel engagement, we believe that participating in a democracy means recognizing that civil dissent is a cornerstone of our freedom, and democracy can’t function without it.
We encourage the combat of the “the less-than-complete” understanding of other views with open-minded participation. There are a number of candidate forums and debates on the docket in the coming weeks. We, too, will continue to present a full complement of clear-headed election coverage as we inch toward Election Day, together.
