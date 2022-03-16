Michelle Hunt took the helm five months ago as Traverse City parks and recreation superintendent. Her resume suggests she is well equipped to guide use of our community’s outdoor venues.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in recreation park and tourism science from Texas A&M University, worked for Americorps, EarthCorps and the Student Conservation Association. She performed mountain trail work in Washington state and managed a county parks system in Eugene, Oregon.
She has devoted her life to making local parks shine.
Hunt is not a newcomer to the area. Before moving to Oregon in 2017, she served for three years on the Traverse City Parks and Recreation Commission.
Northern Michigan’s social identity is closely tied to the outdoors. Traverse City residents cherish their parks.
That includes not only beach parks like Bryant Park, East Bay Park, Sunset Park, Clinch Park and West End Beach, but also neighborhood parks like F&M Park with its iconic train-themed playground, Hull Park on the north end of Boardman Lake, Ashton Park, Boon Street Park and Slabtown Corner with its dog park. It also oversees larger tracts of parklands including Hickory Hills and Grand Traverse Commons.
Hunt’s mission is to preserve and improve city parks, and to develop and maintain programming that enables residents to enjoy them.
She said she plans to accomplish that mission by reaching out to residents to see how they are using and want to use parks. We applaud her aim to seek public input.
Traverse City residents always have cherished their parklands. The COVID-19 pandemic brought even more people outside to enjoy fresh air. That trend shows no signs of stopping. City parks likely will get even more use in the coming years. Programming under Hunt’s purview includes summer day camp, public skating rinks and volleyball leagues.
We’re glad the person in charge of city parks has a strong personal drive to help people enjoy outdoor recreation.
“I knew I wanted to work for a public parks agency at a young age because parks have always been really important to me,” Hunt said last week.
She has her work cut out for her. Several upcoming projects aim to improve the city’s recreational infrastructure.
Voters agreed in 2019 to renew the Brown Bridge Parks Improvement Trust Fund, which takes oil and gas royalties from city-owned land and puts it toward parks projects. City leaders promised in 2019 that the money would go toward seven priority projects.
Three of those — new playground equipment and trails at Indian Woods, a new basketball court at F&M Park, and a new basketball pad and hoop at Arbutus Court — are planned for 2022. And Hunt wants to start working in the fall on a fourth: new playground equipment at Ashton Park. Three more projects — at Jupiter Gardens, Boon Street and Highlands — are on the trust fund checklist.
The city also may replace the aging toilet facilities at West End Beach and add a new toilet facility near the volleyball courts near the Open Space.
Hunt said she would like to create a city forestry program. The department she heads is responsible for every publicly owned tree in city limits. She plans to seek community input about issues with city-owned trees, and where residents think the city should plant more. She also seeks input about how residents use parks and how they want them improved.
It’s a good sign whenever a public employee listens to the public.
