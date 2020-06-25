Parents are in a pickle this summer. Concerns about the transmission of COVID-19 have led to the cancellation of many summer day camps. Those that are open are accepting limited numbers of children so they conform to social distancing and group size guidelines.
As a result, many families have lost access to something that in normal years allows them to hold down a job while school is on summer break, secure in the knowledge that their children are safe and having fun.
But thousands of Michigan kids will spend their days at home this summer. They’ll need to adjust. So will their parents. And so will those parents’ employers. Everyone in that big loop should exercise patience and understanding until school is back in session.
Parents are scrambling to make alternative arrangements for summer child care. Dual-earner households are rearranging schedules so one parent can always be at home with the kids. Single parents unable to work from home — think any kind of service job — will need to find a trusted someone who can watch their children while they earn a paycheck.
No employer wants to force a worker to choose between keeping their children healthy and keeping their job.
Flexibility will be the key to us all pulling through. Coronavirus has thrown a wrench into the heart of the complex machine that is the traditional work schedule.
Some of us have been able to work from home during the lockdown. Others did their best to get by as unemployment and stimulus programs struggled to deliver relief. Businesses watched cash and credit reserves dwindle as expenses piled up and income plummeted.
Post-lockdown, businesses still are juggling the need for income against the need to keep staff and customers protected from COVID-19.
The reopening of the economy has brought employees back to the workplace. But when child care options are so limited, how can parents find balance between kids and work?
We understand camp organizers’ decisions to close. Kids’ safety must come first, and if administrators of a program believe they cannot sufficiently protect campers from the pandemic, remaining closed is right thing to do.
Camps that are operating this summer are taking precautions including social distancing, hand-washing stations, group size limits and health screenings.
We applaud organizations including Traverse Area Community Sailing and the YMCA that are helping kids have fun while being safe this summer.
Norte Bike Camps and New Hope Community Church both are considering the addition of extra sessions later in the summer to include more youngsters.
But those program additions won’t be enough to serve all the families who depend on summer camp to ease the employment/home balance.
We hope kids, parents and employers alike demonstrate understanding, flexibility and patience. It’s the only way we’ll get through this summer of coronavirus.
