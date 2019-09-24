We Michiganders don’t need a calendar to tell us which season is upon us.
We adopt a more flexible approach than the Lighthouses of Michigan calendar of 2019-2020 will allow.
Several weeks ago, we felt the nip in the air, cursed airborne leaves and hankered for cider.
Last week we turned our faces into 80-degree days and baked peach pies.
We’re used to finding our way through in spite of the calendar, not because of it.
But the calendar can carry a helpful reminder, come autumn.
Fall — its not the season you’d typically associate with balance.
Yet Monday marked the equinox, a twice-only a year occurrence of circadian equality.
Officially we have 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night.
Unofficially, this can wobble a bit.
Even so we should revel in this cosmic balance while we can.
Steadying influences will strengthen us to face our polar solstices, the extremes of the longest and shortest days and nights.
But in fall, we can wish for the winds of rationality to blow through our government; the patter of practicality and acorns to sound as November Tuesdays approach.
But today, the leaves can fall, the gas prices rise; we are steady.
