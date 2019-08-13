Every so often you’d hear it: bleep.
You’d stop what you were doing and listen for it again. Silence.
Just as you’d resume activity, it would bleep again, quietly, just over the hearing threshold but short of the do-something-about-it bar.
Turned out it was an office humidifier — nothing lethal — but it was odd how quickly the bleep melded into the office soundscape.
When new people noticed the bleep, they would be reassured by the others that it was normal.
We’ve witnessed similar slides into complacency with low-battery squawks on detectors.
Thankfully, a family in Blair Township didn’t let complacency sneak into their home, even though carbon monoxide did.
The family had an alarm installed by Blair Township Emergency Services through a community partnership with MI Prevention.
When the alarm went off, the family called the same agency back to help them.
They did.
Investigation crews along with DTE workers found the source was a faulty stove. They turned off the stove and vented the house.
The family was safe and uninjured, and the story had a happy ending.
But we worry that sometimes complacency about carbon monoxide prevention can sneak in like the gas itself — without warning.
An alarm is the only way to detect the colorless, odorless and tasteless gas.
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that an average of 170 people in the U.S. die each year from CO poisoning caused by household products such as furnaces, ranges, water heaters and room heaters.
“That’s the second stove we’ve had an issue with in the area this summer,” said Blair Township Fire Chief Bill Parker. “We’re heading into that fall season soon where people’s furnaces haven’t been running throughout the summer. We usually see a spike in CO calls in that time frame.”
We applaud Blair Township Emergency Services for providing the alarms, the forethought of the family for utilizing the resource and Blair Township Emergency Services again for the rescue.
Parker said there are still a few alarms available. Call 231-276-9354 to schedule an appointment.
