Words matter — and they are also interpreted differently from person to person.
Take the previous requirement for Traverse City Area Public Schools students “to wear the cap and gown attire specified by the Board of Education during the entire commencement ceremony,” except for military dress uniforms.
Does that prohibit or allow Indigenous students from adorning their mortarboards and gowns with tribal regalia?
Neither — but for years it was interpreted to mean students can’t decorate or adorn their graduation uniforms with any non-school sanctioned additions. Those were years where the interpreted choice was “no,” that consequently resulted in years of lost opportunities for TCAPS graduates to include culturally significant beadwork and feathers on their one-in-a-lifetime milestone day.
A new policy overturning this got a standing ovation at a special board meeting Monday ahead of the two high schools’ graduation ceremonies on June 4.
It keeps the military exception, while also allowing students “to wear recognized items of religious or cultural significance in a dignified manner.” Beyond that, students will simply be expected to wear the “prescribed cap and gown” during the entire ceremony, and hold to district standards on offensive messaging, promotion of drug usage or illegal activity, obscenities and vulgarities, and disruptive choices.
We understand that there may be future discussions on what those words mean, but at least now we know what they don’t.
That they won’t be used to further quash Indigenous expression of culture and identity resulting from centuries of colonialism.
This struggle is ongoing — just this week, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed a law that would have allowed allowed public school students to wear feathers, beaded caps, stoles or other objects of cultural and religious significance to graduate. According to the Associated Press, the Republican signaled the veto because the decision to wear tribal regalia should be up to individual districts, plus concerns that other groups would “demand special favor to wear whatever they please” at graduations.
But as we’ve seen up close in the region’s largest school district, interpretations of “the cap and gown attire specified by the Board of Education during the entire commencement ceremony,” vary greatly.
So let’s make it clear. No Pandora’s box-type arguments. No what-iffing. No shades of gray. No interpretation.
Michigan should simply prohibit school districts from preventing Indigenous students from wearing regalia at graduation, and join nearly a dozen states that have already done so, including Arizona, Oregon, South Dakota, North Dakota and Washington.
That will show we’re ready to move a long overdue tassel — in so many words.
