A recent report that scientists at Northwestern University may have discovered a new method for breaking down PFAS compounds is a milestone.
Hopefully, it’s a major one.
The findings, published last Friday in the peer-reviewed journal Science, could be a significant development for communities in the region with sites identified as having PFAS contamination.
PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, refers to a family of compounds in a category commonly referred to as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down naturally. These compounds were used in a wide range of products — from dental floss to guitar strings to waterproof makeup to aerosol foam used to fight fires to nonstick coating on pots and pans.
As a result, about 98 percent of the population is walking around with some vestige of these chemicals in their bodies.
We published a column on our Opinion page Wednesday: “How to destroy a ‘forever chemical’” by Michigan State University professors Daniel Jones and Hui Li, who discuss how PFAS became so pervasive.
These chemicals – and there are thousands of them – were popular for decades until they became linked to forms of cancer, liver damage, thyroid disease, among other health problems.
In their research, researchers in Evanston, Ill., worked on one major class of PFAS and, using sodium hydroxide, or lye, they were able to “behead’ the manufactured group of chemicals so that the compounds broke down into less harmful byproducts.
It’s too early to do a happy dance about this development, but the information it provides may provide new insight for ongoing initiatives seeking the eradication of these chemicals from our environment.
Liz Kirkwood, executive director of For Love Of Water (FLOW), called PFAS “a cautionary tale” and emphasized what we need to learn from the experience.
Kirkwood mentioned that transparency in the use of chemicals, and how they are disposed, is essential to protect people and the environment.
We like the sound of that. For years, the Record-Eagle has aggressively reported on PFAS contamination in the region — and will continue to do so.
Anthony Spaniola, co-chair of Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, told Report for America corps member William T. Perkins for Sunday’s front-page story that, as these new technologies are tested and confirmed, leaders need to move swiftly.
The key, Spaniola said, is to prevent these chemicals from entering the environment in the first place.
“We’ve got to attack this on a comprehensive and urgent basis,” he said.
We agree.
What we hope to report someday is that these so-called “forever chemicals” aren’t forever anymore.
