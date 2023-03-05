This week, a bill that ups the Earned Income Tax Credit eligibility from 6 percent to 30 percent of the federal rate and phases out taxes on public/private pensions, 401k and 403b plans heads to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. There’s also a carrot for economic development in the corporate income tax part of the bill: If collections exceed $1.2 billion in any given year, the state would redirect up to $600 million into economic development efforts.
According to the bill’s projections based on January 2023 Consensus Revenue Estimates, this Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund — SOAR — will get $460 million in 2022-2023, $465 million in 2023-2024, and $500 million in 2024-2025.
That’s a lot of wind beneath SOAR’s wings — and it’s imperative that Michigan taxpayers get to see the inside of the cockpit.
Given a $1 billion runway in 2022, SOAR is administered by Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Michigan Strategic Fund with these goals: make deals, create and preserve jobs, stoke capital investment with grants, loans or other economic assistance; and provide grants, loans, and other economic assistance to create investment-ready sites.
We support this endeavor but not in secrecy. And MEDC doesn’t have the best track record in transparency.
MEDC fought a Freedom of Information Act request all the way to the Michigan Supreme Court about the details on a $ 3.8 billion tax break post General Motors’ 2009 bankruptcy filing, citing an exemption for “financial and proprietary information” — even after the other “Big Two,” Ford Motor and the then-Fiat Chrysler released their numbers almost 7 years earlier ($2.3 billion and $1.7 billion, according to The Detroit News). They’ve crossed swords for years with The Mackinac Center for Public Policy on accounting for how “Pure Michigan” calculates its claim that the program generates an eye-popping $8.79 in new state tax revenue for every $1 spent on out-of-state advertising.
But we need not look back too far in seeing a worrisome trend that appears to be gaining speed — MEDC requiring lawmakers to sign non-disclosure agreements, effectively superseding their duty to the public that elected them.
For example, the proposed Big Rapids battery plant deal required 36 non-disclosure agreements (some lasting for up to 5 years) from legislative and executive branch staff and elected officials, The Detroit News reports. MEDC CEO Quentin Messer told them NDAs for government officials are necessary to protect companies seeking taxpayer assistance from their competitor as information could be used by a competitor “in a negative fashion” if released publicly. Apparently the secrecy didn’t help, as Gotion Inc., is “reassessing” its location, according to MiBiz.
The project has faced public pushback on its Chinese ownership and environmental concerns.
The people of the state are the investors in these projects, and as such, need to be able to look at the books. We don’t expect all ventures to be winners, but we need to be able to clearly evaluate our gains and losses. The injection of money into SOAR needs to come with a commitment to transparency — it’s a simple matter of accounting.
