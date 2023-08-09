This is the first editorial that won’t go to Bob’s inbox. It’s the first meeting when we know that Bob isn’t coming next week. It’s the first time we’ll have to channel “What would Bob do in this situation?” instead of just calling him.
But it won’t be the last.
Bob Giles had retired from the daily newspaper grind when we got him, but you’d never know it. He and his wife Nancy jumped into the community with both feet and both arms, wrapping themselves around tough issues, and making many friends along the way with their shared humor, insight and optimism.
Both Bob and Nancy racked up considerable laurels in their respective careers and pursuits, but neither rested on them — opting instead to be an active part of protecting the vulnerable, and supporting arts, education and information.
It’s a punch to the gut that we have to soldier on without them, but that’s exactly what they’d gently urge us to do.
When Nancy died in 2021, we weren’t sure how much of Bob’s time he’d want to spend with us. But he, indefatigable, pressed on with his duties on our editorial board, turning up weekly to debate comment-worthy issues.
Bob often was the first to arrive to our meetings and the most prepared, having read every word of every issue of the Record-Eagle, plus many, many other publications.
He was our conscience. He was a deft navigator of moral quagmires, a crystal-clear and humble communicator.
His questions were sharply honed steel when it came to accountability, and he never flinched at speaking truth to power.
This, while suffering through round after round of cancer treatments, which he was consistently upbeat about.
And when he couldn’t be upbeat about that, he was upbeat about us, cheering us on, urging us forward. His enthusiasm for news and reporting seemed endless. Although none of us get “endless,” Bob and Nancy used every inch of their lives, leaving legacies of generous influence.
We can continue their work by being our best selves every day, and marching forward for good, above all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.