The number is astounding — 163 dogs. That’s how many Grand Traverse Animal Control counted after being called to an East Bay Township blight cleanup last Friday. Officials said the dogs were a surprise find after arriving to remove derelict vehicles on the Supply Road property. Their numbers shocked the community.
Not surprisingly, the community showed up for these dogs.
Cherryland Humane Society’s social media pictures supplies lining the hallways, and donations reaching into the tens of thousands. Posts say the organization that is coordinating the canines’ care is overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity and kindness.
But the numbers and the condition of the dogs mean that they will need us for a long time yet.
Consider, if each dog eats one cup of food per day, that roughly converts to 80 pounds of food per day. Every day. To say nothing of the veterinary costs, based on the poor conditions many of the animals were found in.
Or the ongoing care for the animals currently sheltered.
And maintaining the daily match-making business between people and the pets who make us better.
If you can possibly lend a hand or paw, do.
They are currently in need of extra large potty pads, calming spray, small bites and cans of dog food, cleaning supplies, toilet and printer paper, and monetary donations for medical care.
Supplies can be dropped off at:
- Cherryland Humane Society at 1750 Ahlberg Road
- Grand Traverse Animal Control at 2650 LaFranier Road
- East Bay Township Hall at 1965 N Three Mile Road,
- Kalkaska County Animal Control at 605 N Birch St.
- Huntington Bank
- in Charlevoix at 201 State St.
Financial donations can be dropped off or sent to Grand Traverse County Animal Control and Cherryland Humane Society.
More details about the case have yet to be released or litigated, but in the meantime, caring for this number of animals means a number of animal lovers are needed. Raise your hand if you can.