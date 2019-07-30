‘We love recycling,” we brag to our out-of-state compatriots. “We’re the state with the 10-cent refund.” We drop the mic, pop the top, play some euchre.
Turns out that this attitude (not euchre) plopped us Michiganders at the bottom of the recycling heap. We recycle 90 percent of our bottles, and only 15 percent of anything else.
It’s the “pits,” reported Bridge Magazine in November 2018, for a number of reasons — including cheap, plentiful landfills, dirt-cheap state tipping fees (36-cents per ton), tough markets for recyclables, and barriers to recycling itself as a service with little-to-no state support.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) aims to get us off this garbage barge with education, grants and raccoons.
Good.
EGLE pointed part of a significant leap in state recycling investment — from $2 million to $15 million — at our region. The move comes by way of bipartisan legislation that we’re grateful for.
A $474,000 EGLE grant will go to Kalkaska-based American Waste as part of its $1.3 million plan to produce higher-quality mixed paper recycling products for Michigan manufacturers, which need cleaner materials.
Emmet County Recycling will receive an $800,000 grant to support a $1.5 million plan to upgrade recyclable materials processing, including robotic equipment.
The goal of the statewide bump is to double our recycling rate to 30 percent by 2025 — and reduce contamination caked on our recycling, state officials said Monday.
Gunk and goo once overlooked by China (to the tune of a permissive 3 percent contamination rate) cinched down to a 1/2 percent, with our country’s largest recycling importer citing environmental concerns.
We are fortunate in our area — our recyclers have built sustaining relationships with state and Midwest industries that buy our materials. Other Michigan communities, like Adrian and Plymouth, have had to make difficult decisions about their programs.
Recyclers need education and clear communication about how the state can succeed. We also need transparency in where our trash goes. We don’t want or need false-feelgood sidesteps about where recycling ends up. Keep us in the information stream; we can help sort it out.
A recent state survey revealed that fewer than 3 in 10 respondents knew that common recycling contaminants — such as food or liquid left in a jar or jug — would ruin the whole load of recyclables, according to EGLE statistics.
That’s a failing of communication.
We should also note that in Michigan’s early days of recycling, we were trained to be fussy. The state then un-trained us for single stream, all-in-one recycling aimed at making it “easy” for the “lazy recycler.”
Now dumpster-diving raccoons will train us how to recycle again. We approve of EGLE’s mascot choice. Raccoons are nimble-fingered opportunists. We can learn from them.
